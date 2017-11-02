On loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is among three uncapped players included in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month as preparations for next summer's World Cup in Russia begin in earnest.

The 20-year-old, who has scored five goals in 13 appearances at Swansea City this season, had been contemplating an offer to represent Nigeria who he is eligible to play for through his parents.

Despite holding talks with officials representing the Super Eagles, Abraham has opted to pledge his international allegiance to England who has he played for at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

He is joined in the squad by fellow untested players Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another who left Chelsea in the summer after joining Crystal Palace, and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Loftus-Cheek has made seven appearances for Palace who are managed by ex-Three Lions boss Roy Hodgson, this season and has made a notable impression despite the Eagles being bottom of the Premier League.

Gomez meanwhile has nailed down a regular starting berth in the Liverpool back-four under Jurgen Klopp after successive seasons lost to injury. The 20-year-old has been promoted from Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side, whom he has captained in three of his four internationals.

There is no place however for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, despite calls from manager Arsene Wenger for him to be considered. The 25-year-old has seen just 13 minutes of Premier League action this season and is running out of time to convince Southgate he should play a part next summer.

With his deadline day switch from Arsenal to Liverpool yet to yield a full top flight debut for his new club, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlainis is dropped as is his Reds compatriot Daniel Sturridge. There is also no place for Chris Smalling but his Manchester United teammate Ashley Young is recalled, while Jesse Lingard is included despite limping out of the Champions League win over Benfica.

Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Ross Barkley, Danny Welbeck, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Heaton have all been omitted due to injury.

Having secured their place at Russia 2018 last month, Southgate will begin attempts to form his 23-man squad for next summer with back-to-back friendlies as England's 2017 campaign concludes.

Reigning world champions Germany, whose manager Joachim Low has identified England as favourites for the tournament, are their first opponents on 10 November before Southgate tests himself against five-time winners Brazil on 14 November, with both games taking place at Wembley.

"We're in a position now where we've qualified for the World Cup and we always wanted to look at the team and how we want it to evolve," said Southgate "This is an opportunity to look at new players and a different way of playing and I think the beauty of my position is that I know the young players in the system.

"These lads are players who, right through the age groups, have been recognised as being our best players and they're all playing well with their clubs and having a good impact. This is a great opportunity to see if they can fit into the senior team and they've got the chance to stay there if they do well."