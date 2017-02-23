What started out as speculations might just have turned into reality as Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa made a huge confession about his dating life. Multiple reports confirmed that the HGTV star admitted to dating his children's nanny Alyssa Logan after the much-publicised split from Christina.

The 33-year-old home flipper allegedly dropped the bombshell in a recent interview with Us Weekly, where he confessed to "totally" moving on with their former nanny for a short while.

"I did date her for a month," Tarek revealed in the magazine's latest issue.

While the father-of-two admitted to involving in a romantic relationship with Logan following his heartbreaking split from ex-wife Christina, the reality star also adds that he never flaunted his relationship in front of his two children - Taylor, 6, and Braydon, 18 months.

"I was going through a tough time, and she's amazing," the 35-year-old Flip or Flop co-host confessed and added "I never held hands with her around the kids, though."

Rumours about Tarek's fling with the couple's former nanny had surfaced earlier this month, when sources revealed that TV star had "hired [Logan] as a nanny to get close to her". Not just that, Tarek had even rented a bachelor pad near Newport Beach, where he seemed to be enjoying his single life post-split, according to report.

The fling, however, seemed to be short-lived as sources claimed that the home-remodeling star moved on from Logan to her friend, an aspiring model in December.

But Tarek has finally come clean about his personal life putting all the dating rumours to a rest. "Now I'm not dating anyone specifically," the TV personality said adding, "It will be a long time before I'm in a relationship."

Meanwhile, his former wife Christina too cleared the air about her alleged relationship with family contractor Gary Anderson.

A representative for the 33-year-old reality star allegedly said, "Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

The Flip or Flop exes announced their split in December, which was followed by divorce filing in January. Although estranged, the couple continues to work together on their popular home-flipping show.