A taxi driver from the Indian capital city of Delhi had sex with a female pup that later bled to death.

The alleged incident took place on 25 August when Naresh Kumar, in a drunken state, grabbed a puppy named Jenny and assaulted it sexually. After the act of bestiality, Kumar with the help of his elder brother, Suresh, stuffed the animal into a jute bag and dumped it near an industrial area.

The driver, who works with a private cab agency, reportedly boasted about his crime to his neighbours, which prompted an animal lover, Abhishek Kumar, to call the police. Based on his compliant a post-mortem was conducted on the puppy, which confirmed sexual assault. The post-mortem report, handed to the police on 26 August, said the animal died due to excessive bleeding from its private parts and shock.

Abhishek and other animal rights activists are now complaining that the authorities are yet to arrest Naresh despite their complaint and the postmortem report.

Abhishek also said that the police failed to convert his complaint into a First Information Report (FIR) at first and only did so when he approached senior officials. Police in India register an FIR when they are informed of a cognisable offence and only after the document is prepared do they begin to investigate a case.

"A few hours after approaching the seniors, the FIR was registered on Tuesday night under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," Abhishek said. Even though the post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault, Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC has not been added in the FIR, he said.