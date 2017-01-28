Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be in no mood to shy away from flaunting their romance as the couple jetted off to Florence, Italy. As the lovebirds continue to spend cosy moments together, their blossoming relationship seems to have received BFF Taylor Swift's approval, a new report suggests.

"Taylor supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber] and she wasn't comfortable with that relationship. And she's also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd," a source told Hollywood Life.

"Taylor doesn't see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all," the alleged source added.

Gomez stirred controversy earlier when she was spotted kissing The Weeknd – who was involved with another of Swift's close friends Bella Hadid till November last year. As intimate pictures of the new pair went viral following their dinner date in Los Angeles, buzz was that the news didn't go down well with the younger Hadid sister.

The 20-year-old Victoria's Secret model seems to have reacted by unfollowing the Hands To Myself singer on Instagram. Reports even claimed that the catwalk queen reached out to her ex to warn him against the pop star.

"Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," a source told Us Weekly. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."

Whether or not the Starboy singer believes Bella, he is clearly not taking her advice. On Friday, the music couple was spotted vacationing in Italy as an eyewitness claimed, "I'm freaking out. We were in a piazza and [Gomez and The Weeknd] just walked out of a building into a car like it was no big deal."

Another excited fan tweeted, "When you casually run into @selenagomez & @theweeknd in Florence.