Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik turn up the heat in the music video for their new duet I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

Directed by Grant Singer, the four-minute clip features the pop stars trashing a hotel room in anguish at a turbulent relationship. Lingerie-clad Swift, 27, is seen strutting into London's Renaissance Hotel before pouring a champagne bottle onto the floor and picking apart a bouquet of white roses. Interspersed with scenes of her looking uninterested in the midst of a masquerade party, Swift's collaborator destroys his own hotel room.

Looking suave in an all-black suit, Malik, 23, is seen staring at pictures of his lost love while smashing his tray of room service and throwing a lamp on the floor. The former One Direction star joins Swift later in the clip, standing back-to-back with each other in the midst of strobe lights.

Malik was spotted filming his scenes for the visuals late at night earlier in January, while it was reported that Swift secretly flew in to shoot her segments at the King's Cross hotel.

Rumours are now circulating on social media that the pair could perform the single for the first time live at the Grammys on 12 February.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever is expected to appear on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which is set for release on 10 February. Co-written and produced by fun. frontman Jack Antonoff, the track reached number 16 in the UK and peaked at six on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It is the first song Swift has released since wrapping up promotion for her 2014 album, 1989, while it follows on from Malik's chart-topping debut solo album, Mind Of Mine.

Other artists confirmed to appear on the IDWLF soundtrack include Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, John Legend, Sia and Tove Lo. Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hits cinemas on 10 February.

Watch Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's I Don't Wanna Live Forever video: