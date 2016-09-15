It seems like Taylor Swift has moved on from former boyfriend Tom Hiddleston and is looking to start dating again. The Blank Space hit-maker has reportedly been talking a lot about actor/singer Zac Efron, which has led to rumours regarding Swift wanting to date the 28-year-old.

She has apparently disclosed her interest in the Baywatch actor to her friends. A source told In Touch magazine that the songstress is ready to move on with Efron, as he is single following his split from Sami Miro earlier this year.

"She's [Swift] been talking about him [Efron] nonstop since her breakup with Tom [Hiddleston]," the source told the magazine. (Via HollywoodLife) "She's always said she feels a strong connection to Zac, but could never act on it because they've always been dating other people."

The duo have reportedly kept in touch via text messages and phone calls after meeting while promoting The Lorax in 2012.

"Taylor and Zac have always been pretty flirty with each other," the source said and added, "She's reached out to Zac and told him that they should hang out and maybe go to dinner together, and he's into it. It just hasn't happened yet because of their schedules."

Swift recently split from Hiddleston after dating for three months. The former couple had confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing on a beach in Rhode Island on 14 June, just a few days after singer had ended her 15-month relationship with DJ Calvin Harris.