Taylor Swift appears totally naked in her latest Instagram post as she teases her new music video. The songstress' new single 'Ready for It' will premiere on 26 October and she is going to great lengths to promote it.

The 27-year-old dropped electrifying teasers from her upcoming video on the image sharing website promoting her fans to go wild. In one such video, she created a racy illusion of stripping totally naked on camera though she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

The 15-second video looks inspired by a sci-fi film as it features robots, lightning, crystal ball and plenty of action. From the teaser it appears, Swift (whose bodysuit resembles that of Scarlett Johansson's from the movie Ghost in the Shell,) holds special powers to control the universe.

The video starts with the pop star in an alternate universe wearing a black hood and later turning into a cyborg flaunting every inch of her body in a skin colour bodysuit.

The latest teaser video has been viewed over 1.7 million times and has sparked multiple fan theories already. Many assume that the video is a royal shade to her former boyfriend Calvin Harris as they try to draw similarities between the lightning in the latest video with that of the DJ's hit number This Is What You Come For.

Recently the singer dropped another of her single Gorgeous, which many assume pays tribute to her rumoured boyfriend, Joe Alwyn while slamming Harris as one section of its lyrics "He's in the club doing, I don't know what. You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much (I hate you so much)."

Here is how fans reacted to the teaser for her latest song from her album Reputation.