Taylor Wimpey says it built 13,881 homes in the 2016 calendar year, 4% more than the 2015 total.

Britain's third-biggest homebuilder said in a trading update that demand for new homes had remained strong despite the economic uncertainty created by the Brexit vote.

House sales rates for 2016 were broadly unchanged compared to the previous year at 0.72 sales per outlet per week.

"We are pleased to report good progress in 2016, with an increase in housing completions and robust trading despite wider macroeconomic uncertainty," Taylor Wimpey chief executive Peter Redfern said.

The firm ended 2016 with an order book valued at £1.68bn ($2.04bn) – excluding joint ventures – lower than 2015's order book value of £1.78bn.

"In a market characterised by solid fundamentals, we ended the year with a strong forward order book and made good progress against our enhanced medium term targets," Redfern added.

"We expect to deliver full year profitability at the upper end of market consensus."

Taylor Wimpey will release detailed full-year results for 2016 on 28 February.