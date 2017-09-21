#WATCH Kanpur: Head teacher at Govt primary school in Bilhaur's Nivada village comes to school in inebriated condition. pic.twitter.com/BvZSpZ6Q7y

In a bizarre incident, a teacher came into class so drunk that he could not even sit up straight. His students can be seen giggling and mocking him in a video that has gone viral.

ANI news agency posted the video of the incident, which took place in the north Indian city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh state, on its Twitter page.

The disturbing footage shows the sozzled teacher in a classroom full of students. He can be seen struggling to straighten his head as he sits on his chair.

The video shows students appearing amused by their teacher's condition. Some of them can be seen trying to help the teacher hold his head up straight, while others laugh and mock at him.

Needless to say, the distressing video has left social media users shocked. A Twitter user named SK Iyer said: "'inebriated' education in Uttar Pradesh!"

Another user named Pawan Kumar tweeted, "Shameful act! Where is morale? Are they building future of India?@myogiadityanath establish credential check on teachers entry."

Twitter users have even tagged the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, asking him to take strict action against the teacher.

The incident comes days after the video of a school teacher thrashing a student mercilessly went viral on social media and triggered nation-wide outrage.

The video shows the teacher, Retika V John, slapping the seven-year-old Class III student, Ritesh, about 40 times in two minutes after he allegedly did not respond to a roll call.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a private school in Uttar Pradesh state in early September.