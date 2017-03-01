A lack of records means that an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation has not been able to confirm or refute that a package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphin contained Fluimucil, UKAD CEO Nicole Sapstead told a delayed culture, media and sport select committee hearing on Wednesday (1 March).

Appearing before the same committee in December, current Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford revealed that former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman, to whom the package was delivered to in France from Manchester by ex-coach Simon Cope, told him that the now infamous jiffy bag contained the decongestant.

"We have received one account of what was in the package, that was that the package contained Fluimucil – not a prohibited substance and used for treatment of build up of mucus, common in endurance sports," Sapstead was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"No-one has any recognition of what was put in the package. We have asked for inventories and medical records to confirm that, but have not been able to ascertain that because there are no records."

Sapstead said that Freeman, according to Team Sky policy, was supposed to upload medical records to a Dropbox account that other team doctors had access to. His laptop was stolen during a holiday to Greece in 2014.

Particularly scathing of that lack of record-keeping, Sapstead added: "Team Sky did have a policy of keeping records, just not everyone was adhering to it. I would expect for a professional road cycling team that was founded on the premise of exhibiting that racing could be conducted cleanly, not to have records that would be able to demonstrate any infers to the contrary."

Ukad have interviewed Wiggins during the course of their five-month investigation that is said to have taken 1,000 man hours and interviews with 34 current and former riders and staff. The five-time Olympic champion, who announced his retirement from professional cycling before the New Year, recalled being treated with fluimucil via a nebuliser on the evening of 12 June 2011 but does not know what was in the bag.

As revealed in a September 2016 data hack perpetrated by Fancy Bears, Wiggins was granted therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) for corticosteroid Triamcinolone before the 2011 and 2012 Tour de France races and the 2013 Giro d'Italia. Sapstead claims that more product was ordered than needed for those TUEs, which were approved by British Cycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

"Yes. Specifically in relation to Bradley Wiggins there was far more than," she said. "I can't speculate about how it used and whether it is used in or out of competition. My understanding is Triamcinolone is considered, not a serious product, but you don't treat conditions with it lightly.

"For that reason you would either think there was an excessive amount of it for one person or quite a few people had a similar problem. It's difficult because of a lack of records to see what duration these orders were lasting for."

Sapstead stressed that Ukad had seen no evidence of any kind of tampering or a cover-up, describing that as an "incredibly serious allegation". Their investigation initially faced obstacles in the form of doctor-patient confidentiality. There is no suggestion that Wiggins, Cope, Team Sky or British Cycling are guilty of any wrongdoing.

Giving evidence to the committee before Sapstead, Cope, who was at one stage asked if he was the "most over-qualified delivery boy in history", insisted that he did not know or ask what was in the sealed jiffy bag that was left on a desk in the British Cycling office. He did not believe it to be anything untoward and saw no reason to question the integrity of the governing body.

Cope presumed the package, which he said he was asked to take out by ex-British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton, was medical given that it was intended for Freeman. He said that his reluctance to ask was not due to any culture of fear and admitted in hindsight that he probably should have inquired as to its contents, but again had no reason to suspect anything untoward.

When asked if he felt he had been "stitched up" and "left to dangle" over the package delivery saga, he replied: "Yes".