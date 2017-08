This week's deals include the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for just £25 per month with zero upfront cost, and the impressive but little-known Xiaomi Redmi 4X for under £100.

Also included this week is a Seagate 4TB (4,000 gigabyte) hard drive for £97, the Amazon Echo for £93.92 and a TomTom Spark fitness tracker for £69.99.

As always, these offers and discounts are hand-picked by IBTimes UK and our friends at Hot UK Deals.