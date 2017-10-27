A teenager has been charged with murder after a nurse was killed when acid was thrown over her at a bus stop in the Home Counties. Jo Rand, 47, died from horrific burn injuries after she was sprayed with a corrosive substance in High Wycombe.

Xeneral Webster, 18,from Hammersmith in London, has been charged with one count of murder. He will be tried at Reading Crown Court in April.

Mother-of-two Rand was sat on a park bench in Frogmoor on 3 June when a group of men began fighting nearby. A bottle containing a noxious substance was kicked and covered her. She was rushed to hospital but died 11 days later.

Webster was arrested on 26 October. He also faces charges of grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, all relating to the same incident.

"Jo will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, bubbly and caring person," her family said in a statement released by Thames Valley Police.

"She meant so much to so many and her tragic and sudden death has left everyone who knew her shocked and deeply saddened."

The statement continued: "Jo was known for her witty sense of humour and her favourite saying was 'Crack On.' She had a positive outlook on life even when she was going through tough times. Jo had always been young at heart and loved nothing more than socialising with friends, enjoying music and dancing.

"Jo's love of caring for people led her to work at Sir Aubrey Ward in Marlow where she was a valued member of the team. Jo was hardworking and passionate about her job and made many close friends."

At the start of the investigation, police issued a CCTV picture of the acid bottle they believed had been used in the attack, hoping that it would lead to more information. Webster was remanded in custody following an appearance at Amersham Court on 26 October.

Rand's family posted a lengthy and heart-warming statement on Thames Valley Police's website, in which they paid tribute to a "mischievous" youngest of five siblings. She had three children of her own, two of whom survive her, and a partner, Eddie, who are all "devastated" by the "tragic loss".

The family said: "Our pain is immense and our hearts are shattered. We will never get over losing Jo, she has left such a big hole."