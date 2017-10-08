A teenager has been hospitalised after being hit by a truck twice in Patcham, near Brighton, in what the local police have described as a "deliberate act."

A vehicle described as a "dirty pick-up truck, with a double cab and an open back, is reported to have run over the man before turning around and going over him again as his body lay on the floor. It then accelerated down a street called Mackie Avenue, police said.

Officers were called at just before 9pm on Saturday (7 October) to a report that a man walking on the pavement had been involved in a collision.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, had been walking home with friends when the incident occurred.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition.

No one else was injured and the incident is not believed to have been terror-releated.

A 17-year-old boy from Brighton, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remains in police custody at this stage.

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: "Our initial indications are that this was a deliberate act in which a pick-up truck ran over the man on the pavement, before stopping and turning around, and driving over him again as his body lay on the floor.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances. However, in light of recent events, it is important to note that we are not treating it as terror-related.

"This was a horrific incident which has left a young man fighting for his life, and I would urge anyone with any information to report it online quoting Operation Morston."

Sussex Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. You can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.