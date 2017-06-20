It was like a never-ending ordeal for a 14-year-old girl, who was first allegedly gang raped and beaten by six minors in the northern Indian state of Bihar and then left unattended for hours in a government hospital.

The crime took place on Friday (16 June) night when the girl went outside her house in Lakhochak village in Lakhisarai district, about 140kms south-east of the state capital Patna, to relieve herself. "Someone grabbed me from behind, gagged and blindfolded me and dragged me to a nearby field. There were six-seven people; I recognised two of them as our neighbours," the survivor said, adding she fell unconscious after the attack.

"When I regained consciousness, I found myself on a train. The two youths I recognised pushed me out of the train and I fainted again," the girl, who suffered heavy blood loss and five pelvic fractures in the attack, said in her statement to the police.

According to reports, the girl was found unconscious on railway tracks near the Kiul station, some 2km from her village, on Saturday by local people, who took her to a nearby hospital.

The girl received 24 stitches to stop the bleeding. But as her situation continued to deteriorate, she was taken to a government hospital in Patna.

However, that was not the end of her ordeal; the authorities there left her unattended on the floor of the emergency ward for nearly 14 hours.

According to the girl's brother, the ward boys at the hospital demanded money to provide her a bed. However, after her story was picked up by the media, the local administration stepped in and she got medical treatment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Calling the incident a "heinous crime", Kumar said that all possible efforts would be made to arrest the accused, two of whom have been identified.

It was said that one of the attackers is her junior from school.