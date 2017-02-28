Former couple Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin hit a new low during their heated discussion about their three-year-old son Lincoln's custody in the 27 February episode of Teen Mom 2 season 7 titled, Low Blows.

Javi and Kailyn met for divorce mediation after they agreed to share custody of Lincoln, and determine who gets to keep their son for the holidays. However, their meeting did not go as expected as Javi accused his former wife of cheating.

Kailyn asks, "What are your plans for holidays?" Marroquin replies: "You celebrate in the morning, and I celebrate at night."

"What about Christmas?" Kailyn prodded. "He should be doing the same thing every year for Christmas, because I have two kids. So they should be together every Christmas."

Soon their discussion turned sour as Javi accused Kailyn of throwing her children into daycare while she spent time with her friends all summer long. He also accused her of never finishing school. He finally said she never put the children first, following which she stormed out of the restaurant.

Javi, however, chased her down to the parking lot and accused her of cheated on him while he was overseas. "You're real happy with what you did?" he asked before continuing, "So you didn't admit to me that you slept with someone?"

Kailyn did not deny this but defended herself by saying that she had already filed for divorce. She also said it was a big deal when Javi blamed her for a miscarriage. He fired back, "You're going to open your legs to some guy that's not a big f*****g deal?"

The reality star on Thursday confirmed that she is expecting her third child through a blog. "I am pregnant. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn't want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

In the blog, the reality star admitted that Javi was not aware of her pregnancy. "Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with him about it," she wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs every Monday at 9pm EST on MTV Network.