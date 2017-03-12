Javi Marroquin is looking for love after his much public split from Kailyn Lowry. According to Us Weekly, The Teen Mom 2 father will be joining MTV's reality dating show titled Are You the One.

In an audition tape that featured following the AYTO live after show, the former air force pilot opened up about himself and his hopes of finding love. Marroquin said in the 30-second clip, "Hey, what's goin' on, everybody? This is Javi. Most of you probably know me from Teen Mom 2. So if you know me, you probably know my story. You probably know what happened to me. And you know I love to love."

The 24-year-old reality TV star continued: "I'm out here looking for love and I just can't find it. It's not in the DMs, it's not anywhere. I can't find it. So if you do know about me, you know I have a 3-year-old little boy. He means everything to me. And yeah, I'm just trying to figure out who's the one. Trying to take somebody out on a date."

Are You the One? is an American reality TV series that airs on MTV. It follows 20 people who are living together in a tropical destination to find their perfect match. Marroquin and Lowry split in May 2016 following which the author of Pride Over Pity filed for divorce. The couple share three-year-old son Lincoln.

Currently, Lowry is expecting her third child, and Javi has strongly reacted to her pregnancy news. He wrote on Twitter, "I'm not upset, I'm upset for the boys. Going to bed. I gotta hit 17.1 tomorrow."

The 24-year-old also addressed rumours that he sold his ex-wife's pregnancy news for money. "Word is You're saying I sold this story for $. If I needed money I would've sold this weeks ago when I found out by your friend," he tweeted. Javi also accused his former wife of cheating on him in Teen Mom 2 season 7.