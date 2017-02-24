Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry shocked everyone by officially announcing on 23 February that she's expecting a third child. She filed for divorce with husband Javi Marroquin in December, 2016. Lowry shares 7-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 3-year old Lincoln with ex Marroquin.

Javi took to social media to respond to the pregnancy news via a series of tweets. He wrote on Twitter, "I'm not upset, I'm upset for the boys. Going to bed. I gotta hit 17.1 tomorrow." The 24-year-old also addressed the rumours that he sold his ex-wife's pregnancy news for money.

"Word is You're saying I sold this story for $. If I needed money I would've sold this weeks ago when I found out by your friend," he tweeted. Later he also shared a screenshot of a text message discussion, involving who spilled the beans on Kailyn pregnancy.

He even asserted that fans are not getting anything out of him and wrote, "lol y'all aren't getting anything from me! it will all play out," and added, "I'm focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that."

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to her blog to announce her pregnancy. "I am pregnant. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn't want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

Kailyn also revealed that the fans found out the news before she wanted them to. "I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines."

The reality star in the blog admitted that Javi is not aware of her pregnancy. "Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with him about it," she wrote.