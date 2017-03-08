Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin's divorce drama is far from over as the 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star recently hinted that her former husband has not moved on. The couple filed for divorce in December 2016.

During MTV's live aftershow for Teen Mom 2 on 6 March, Lowry revealed, "I feel bad he hasn't moved on as quickly as I did." The Teen Mom star is already pregnant with her third baby and has has seven-year-old Isaac from ex Jo Rivera and three-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

She admitted that Javi can easily be deceived. "Javi believes every single rumor. How many times can I say sorry about what I've done? I can't apologize for something I didn't do. He can't believe everything he hears," she explained to show host Nessa.

Kailyn also opened up about how "excited" Isaac and Lincoln are about welcoming a new sibling. "They keep fighting over whether it's a girl or a boy," she said on the show with a smile. The reality TV star admitted that she does not care about the gender of her unborn child, but is nervous about having a baby girl. "I don't care, boy or girl, but I don't know how I'm going to do it with a girl. If she's anything like me, it's going to be rough."

Kail has still not revealed who the father of her baby is, but her publicist Casi Densmore-Koon said in a statement: "The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating. This was Kail's choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can't wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer."

The representative added that as of now "we don't know how involved the father will be. Kail will release that information when she's ready".

The mother-to-be has a busy schedule before the arrival of her third baby. The reality TV star's representative said, "While Kail is focusing is on her new book Heart & Hustle and her upcoming book signings, she will still graduate in May."