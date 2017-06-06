Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham's mother Debra Danielsen is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Dr David Merz. While the mother-daughter duo is known to share a strained relationship in the past, Debra has revealed that there's a standing invitation for her daughter on her wedding day.

"She's always, always invited," Abraham's mother told In Touch Weekly dishing on her big plans as she prepares to walk down the aisle again.

Debra and her fiancé, who have been engaged since October 2016, are eager to take their relationship to the next level and if things go well the couple may get married this fall.

Merz – Abraham's to-be-stepfather – even revealed to the magazine that the wedding planning is "coming along".

However, Debra might have already filled in the spot for 'maid of honour' and it's not Abraham. The Being Debra star revealed that her hair stylist Matt Feerhusen would be serving as her "man of honour" on her special day instead of her daughter.

Teen Mom fans are no stranger to the feuds between Abraham and her mother and reports have even claimed that the reality star is not interested in attending the wedding. While the exact reason of the feud is not known, Abraham has shared in the past about facing physical and emotional abuse as a child and how that still affects her.

Working towards a common understanding is tough work! Thanks @dr_ish_major and @Dr V. #familybootcamp #WE tv tonight at 9pm EDT. A post shared by Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen1) on May 5, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

"It's so sad," the mother-of-one said on a reunion special with Dr Drew. "I don't really feel like people should have to go through with that."

However, the mother-daughter duo had shown signs of healing as Abraham talked about getting over the past trauma during a podcast back in 2015.

"We've talked through a lot of our abuse. Not everyone's a perfect parent, but we do learn and we grow from that. I'm not trying to be harsh on my family because it does make them sad to think back about how they used to be and some of their choices," Abraham had said.

With a wedding around the corner, however, it is to be seen if Abraham and Debra sort things out for good.