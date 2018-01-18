Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is no stranger to grabbing headlines with her saucy social media photos and her latest Instagram post is no different.

The reality star posted a photo of herself in a black lacy lingerie with see-through panels and wore thigh-high boots to complete her look. The 26-year-old kept her red locks flowing as she is seen holding a mirror with one hand and a hairbrush in another and striking a seductive pose.

"#vday #valentinesday#valentine #farrahabraham can't wait to see some V-Day Date pictures!!! Awhhhh #sexy," she captioned the photo. Abraham's one million followers are absolutely in love with her racy post as they complimented her by saying "beautiful" in the comments section.

"You look stunning," said one Instagram user, while another complimented her curvy figure saying, "I love that your not a bean pole! #curvesforthewin."

A social media user called her a "hot mamma" while another commented, "Wow girl you look so damn awesome I love you big kisses."

Farrah also took a dig against her co-star Amber Portwood on Twitter and called her "pathetic". She tweeted, on 16 January, "AMBER just f**king admit you planned your pregnancy lmao this is so pathetic F**K TEEN MOM! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support! Over this off to Italy."

The MTV star also paid tribute to her daughter' father, Derek Underwood, on his ninth death anniversary. Underwood was killed in a car crash, one month before his girlfriend gave birth to Sophia.

Alongside a photo, she wrote on Instagram, "December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favoured charisma passed on to Sophia," she wrote on Instagram. "This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school."

The Teen Mom star continued, "I thought why would any child not understand that's out of one's control and no one would ask for that. In a world full of ignorance and wrongdoing, I'm happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance."

"Thank you Daddy Derek for always watching over us and this year we're at peace and happy with the loving support of family who live by this and we're in loving spirits on our Hong Kong trip as Derek would love the heights & the water of Hong Kong island as he did of his rock queries," she wrote.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 pm EST on MTV Network.