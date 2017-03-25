Kailyn Lowry Farrah Abraham
Stars of the hit MTV series, Teen Mom took to social media to flaunt their cleavage in Sneaky Vaunt's bra. Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans posted a video of themselves trying on the pushup bra.

Lowry, who is pregnant with baby no-3, posted the video of herself tightening up the laces on her bra. Alongside the clip, the 25-year-old wrote, "#ad When the "girls" need a lift in the right direction, you need to get a @sneakyvaunt push up! Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage - HELLO wedding season! Best invention ever! They've just launched, check em out!"

Evans, dressed in black tights and a matching Sneaky Vaunt bra, said that the undergarment "gave [her] boobs LIFE!" because it "works with everything [she] owns." She posted a Boomerang video of her walk-in closet, as we can see her tightening the laces for a fuller chest.

She added on Instagram, "Who doesn't want the girls to look this good? Go check them out - they've just launched! Oh and still unpacking don't mind my mess."

Jenelle Evans
Abraham too shared a video, showing off her cleavage, and later jiggled her breast, proving that the bra stays in place. She captioned the video as "#ad In love with my @sneakyvaunt push up! Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage.. best invention ever! They've just launched, go check them out!"

Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham will appear in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition premieres April 28 at 9pm ET on WE TV. While, Lowry and Evans's show, Teen Mom 2 season 7 reunion episode will air this Monday, 27 March, on MTV.

