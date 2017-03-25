Stars of the hit MTV series, Teen Mom took to social media to flaunt their cleavage in Sneaky Vaunt's bra. Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans posted a video of themselves trying on the pushup bra.

Lowry, who is pregnant with baby no-3, posted the video of herself tightening up the laces on her bra. Alongside the clip, the 25-year-old wrote, "#ad When the "girls" need a lift in the right direction, you need to get a @sneakyvaunt push up! Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage - HELLO wedding season! Best invention ever! They've just launched, check em out!"

Evans, dressed in black tights and a matching Sneaky Vaunt bra, said that the undergarment "gave [her] boobs LIFE!" because it "works with everything [she] owns." She posted a Boomerang video of her walk-in closet, as we can see her tightening the laces for a fuller chest.

She added on Instagram, "Who doesn't want the girls to look this good? Go check them out - they've just launched! Oh and still unpacking don't mind my mess."

Abraham too shared a video, showing off her cleavage, and later jiggled her breast, proving that the bra stays in place. She captioned the video as "#ad In love with my @sneakyvaunt push up! Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage.. best invention ever! They've just launched, go check them out!"

Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham will appear in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition premieres April 28 at 9pm ET on WE TV. While, Lowry and Evans's show, Teen Mom 2 season 7 reunion episode will air this Monday, 27 March, on MTV.

Check out the videos here: