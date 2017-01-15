Cody Christian has become a victim of a nude video leak. The Teen Wolf actor is reportedly "mortified" and "furious" over the alleged private clip that features the 21-year-old in various stages of undress.

A source told HollywoodLife, "He's absolutely mortified, embarrassed and furious over the video leak. To say he is p****d would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he's experiencing is humiliation."

The actor, who is popular for his role as Theo Raeken on the MTV show, reportedly felt violated following the leak. The source added, "He seriously can't believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated. Cody doesn't even want to leave the house or answer the phone, let alone think about heading back to work."

The clip features several private moments that Christian sent to a female friend and he is seen without clothes. Other celebrities, who has fallen victim to such nude leaks in the recent past include, Jennifer Lawrence, Kisten Dunst and Kaley Cuoco.

Fans have come out in support of the Pretty Little Liars actor on social media with the hashtag #WeRespectYouCody. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Whoever leaked that video of Cody Christian u should be ashamed of urself celebrities r humans too #werespectyoucody" Another fan urged everyone to report the video and wrote, "If you guys still find that leaked video copy of Christain make sure to report it."