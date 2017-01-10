Scott McCall will struggle to trust the recently resurrected Theo Raeken in the new episode of Teen Wolf season 6. Episode 7 is titled Heartless, which will air this Tuesday (10 January) at 9pm EST on MTV Network.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Scott and Liam make an attempt to capture a Ghost Rider; Malia and Peter try to find a way into the Wild Hunt.

In the previous episode, Scott, Lydia and Malia visited the deserted ghost town of Canaan to find clues about Stiles Stilinkski and Liam and Hayden teamed up with the Mr Douglas in a bid to stop the Ghost Riders. Liam's plan apparently included resurrecting Theo, who had stolen all sorts of power from his Chimera pack and was last seen being dragged to Hell by his little sister in season 5 finale.

Although Theo has no powers, but fortunately for him, he remembers Stiles, making him the key to getting him back from the Ghost Riders. But Scott and Malia will struggle to trust the former Chimera leader.

A promo for the upcoming episode shows Scott questioning Liam's decision to bring Theo back. Liam asks, "you don't trust me?" Scott replies, "I don't trust him [Theo]. Do you."

Theo explains that he doesn't trust Theo either, but insists "we can use him." But Scott says, "Remember who he is. He got into your head and you tried to kill me and when that didn't work he did kill me and Tracy and Josh his sister." But Liam tells the Alpha that Theo might be their chance to get Stiles back!"