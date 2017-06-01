Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl said she was drugged and repeatedly gang raped by eight men over the course of almost a week in the US state of Connecticut.

The alleged victim told police she was slashed with a knife and threatened with a gun as the men held her captive in a basement in New Britain.

Police said they first began investigating the "disturbing" ordeal as a missing persons case when the girl's foster mother called officers on 7 April saying she had left home.

After the girl reappeared on 13 April, she told officers that 20-year-old Miguel Pagan – a man she knew as "Wookie" – and seven of his friends had used a gun and knife to keep her in a makeshift recording studio at a home in Clark Street for six days.

During that time, the girl said Pagan and the others repeatedly raped her and tried to force her to "run a train" – a slang term for multiple attackers having sex with a victim at the same time.

She said she tried to escape several times through a window but was dragged back and sexually assaulted over and over again, the New Britain Herald reported.

White powder thought to be MDMA – or "Molly" – was also rubbed in her mouth and washed down with alcohol, she said.

The alleged victim also claimed Pagan threatened her with a gun and slashed her with a knife while she was being raped, showing officers wounds on her stomach and neck.

Eventually, police said the girl was left with a family friend in the McDonald's parking lot in the New Brite Plaza after they contacted Pagan believing he was with the girl.

Pagan was arrested earlier this month on human trafficking, sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

During an interview at the station, he admitted to having sex with the minor after picking her up on the west side of the city on April 7. He also admitted to having photos of her on his phone.

A search warrant of his phone showed Facebook messages with a woman who police believe to be Pagan's biological mother.

In the messages, she said she heard what Pagan was doing and told him to stop or else he would be charged with rape. She also allegedly told him: "Use condoms. No evidence."

Police investigating are searching for the other men allegedly involved.

"We're processing evidence obtained [that has] been sent to the state police lab," said New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck. "We also have digital evidence that we're handling on our end."

Pagan is being held on a $1m bond. No other arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call New Britain Police.