Teenage midfielder Charlie McCann has confirmed on social media that he has completed a switch to Manchester United on 12 January.

He moved to Coventry City at the age of seven and has so far impressed during his time with the Sky Blues. His form saw him being selected to the England Under-16 squad last year as he made his debut in the Young Lions' 2-0 win over Uruguay in July.

The 20-time champions of England agreed a deal with the League Two side for the transfer of McCann to the Premier League giants in September 2017. According to the Manchester Evening News, the player has completed a move to United.

"Happy to sign for Manchester United, a new chapter begins," McCann wrote on his Instagram page.

McCann is seen signing United contract at the club's training base in Carrington. He has used the photo as his Twitter profile picture, where he has also shared the same picture he shared on Instagram.

The midfielder has supported United since he was a small boy. Coventry Academy Manager Richard Stevens admitted the player has been "unbelievable" for the Sky Blues during his time at the club. He also stressed it was difficult to retain him, especially when the team McCann supported came calling.

"When a big football club come knocking, and it is the club that Charlie supports, you must let him go and have that experience," Stevens told the club's official website in September 2017.

"We did not want to sell him, we did not need a fee for him even though there was a fee involved. He has been unbelievable for us, even making his England debut back in August. Charlie goes with complete support from me and the rest of the staff from the Academy."

Stevens also went on to add that if there was an approach from any other club apart from United, McCann would have continued at Coventry.

"I have spent a lot of time with Charlie and I love the boy to pieces. I also have a lot of time for his family who are incredibly supportive," he was quoted as saying by the Coventry Telegraph.

"We will keep an eye on him and be here if he needs us. His parents told me that if it would have been any other club it would have been a firm no, but when it is the club that Charlie supports, that is football. Charlie goes with our full support."