Two 14-year-old boys from a quiet market town in North Yorkshire have been arrested over an alleged terror attack plot.

The two schoolboys were detained on Saturday (28 October) on suspicion of "preparing for an act of terrorism".

The pair, both from Northallerton, have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Since the arrests, counter terrorism police have searched a number of properties in North Yorkshire.

Witnesses reported seeing intense police activity in Northallerton over the weekend, including at a garage building in Grange Close and on Boroughbridge Road.

A Grange Close resident told the Northern Echo: "The officers would only say that it's an ongoing investigation, but if it's connected to an investigation into terrorism then I'm shocked, really shocked.

"A few months back there was a problem with kids getting in there [the garage] to use it as a skatepark, but the owners put some better security in and it's been fine since. I've never seen anything suspicious at all."

Another householder in Grange Close said he assumed the police activity must have been a training exercise, while another said: "This is such a quiet street, I really can't believe it. We didn't think it was anything to worry about, but now I'm really concerned."

A statement from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said on Monday: "We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "North Yorkshire Police are supporting officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East with their investigation and searches.

"Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and the wider community are not at risk.

"We appreciate the cooperation of local residents whilst the investigation continues."