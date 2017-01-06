A 15-year-old girl has died after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was taken to hospital on 30 December after eating food from a takeaway in the Hyndburn district near Blackburn. She died two days later.

Her parents, Adam and Gemma Lee, have paid tribute to their daughter who they described as an "inspiration" and a "princess".

In a statement, they said: "Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter. Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.

"Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile."

Richard Jones, head teacher at Megan's school, St Christopher's CE High School in Accrington told BBC News: "Megan was a super student, a wonderful pupil at our church school and we miss her terribly.

"It feels as if a member of our family has left us. She was bright, articulate, somebody of real potential who had thrived and grown during her five years with us."

A spokesman said: "We are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of her death has taken place, however the full results will not be known for some time."

It is not known what type of food Megan had eaten and what may have caused the fatal allergic reaction.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into her death, Sky News reports. Lancashire County Council said its trading standards department isalso assisting with the investigation.