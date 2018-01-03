A teenager has been arrested following a series of attacks that left one man dead and two others injured, according to Irish police.

The Garda have arrested a heavily-armed 18-year-old man, believed to be Egyptian, after a series of attacks in Dundalk, close to the border with Northern Ireland.

Police are refusing to speculate on whether the attacks are terror related. They are working to establish a motive for the attacks, and have not ruled out possibility that they were planned.

The first attack came shortly before 9am (3 December) and saw a 24-year-old Japanese man repeatedly stabbed in the back on Avenue Road, near the centre of the town. The victim, who was studying at Dundalk Institute of Technology, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Two other males, believed to be Irish, were injured nearby after having been struck with either an iron bar or a baseball bat. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said officers confronted and disarmed the attacker, who was carrying a number of weapons. Officers have cordoned off three areas along Avenue Road.

A Garda spokesperson said: "A man has been pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present.

"One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station. No further details are available at present."

Police said that anyone who saw the incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.