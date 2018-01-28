Three teenagers including a 14-year-old girl have been arrested after a firearm was pointed at an officer who stopped a youth in Lewisham, South East London.

The incident occured at approximately 8:15pm on Saturday (27 January) after two officers on routine patrol attemped to stop a man in Longbridge Way, Lewisham.

The 17-year-old male pointed a firearm directly at the head of one of the officers before fleeing on foot. Neither of the officers, both of whom are male, reported being injured.

The male was later found close to Lewisham Park having attempted to alter his appearance by changing his clothing, the Metropolitan Police said in a release Sunday (28 January).

The teenager was arrested along with another 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

All three remain in custody at a south London police station.

The weapon has been recovered and will be examined by specialist officers, the Met said.