A New York teenager claims that two detectives raped her after arresting her on a drug charge. The 18-year-old identified one of the officers in a photo lineup, but he has not been arrested yet, the victim's lawyer said.

"I'm completely brutalised by the rape. My life is in shatters," the victim said through her attorney, Michael David. "Now every time I see any police, I'm in a panic."

According to the New York Daily News, the accusations have prompted two investigations by the Brooklyn district attorney's office and the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau.

The two detectives and their supervisor were stripped of their guns and shields and relegated to desk duty.

A high-ranking NYPD source told the Daily News that Internal Affairs is also digging into the detectives' prior arrests and looking to see if there are other victims.

Brooklyn South Narcotics Detectives Edward Martins and Richard Hall and their superviser, Sgt John Espey, were conducting an undercover buy-and-bust operation on 14 September when Martins and Hall inexplicably drove off in an unmarked Dodge minivan.

According to the Daily News, the two then appeared at Calvert Vaux Park where they found the young women and her two male friends sitting in a vehicle. The officers stopped the three "because they weren't supposed to be in the park," a friend of the victim said.

The friend, who was on the scene, said the detectives handcuffed the woman after finding marijuana and Klonopin, an anxiety drug, in a bag next to her. "I had Prozac on me," the friend told the Daily News. "They said that it's supposed to be in the bottle but they just gave it back to me."

The detectives told the woman's friends that they would take her to the 60th Precinct on W Eighth St in Coney Island for processing. Instead, the officers allegedly took her to a secluded section just two blocks from the precinct, where they allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on both of them.

Her attorney said one of the detectives also raped her. "She's a teenager and she was basically kidnapped into a police vehicle without any justification," David said. "She had her handcuffs on when they raped her."

The woman was then forced out of the vehicle and abandoned. Her friend went to the precinct and found her nearby, the Daily News reported. The friend took the victim to her parents, who then took her to Maimonides Hospital for an exam.

David said the exam revealed signs of sexual assault, prompting doctors to call police.

The detectives reportedly claimed to colleagues that the sex was consensual. David said the victim was upset by the claims.

Martins, who was picked out of a photo lineup by the victim and her friend, and Hall were placed on modified duty due to the allegations, while Espey was placed on modified duty for failing to supervise.