A south London teenager who stabbed his mother 23 times has pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Jamil Jabbie, 19, stabbed his mother in a "ferocious attack" in Peckham in May last year, Southwark Crown Court today (16 January).

The attack was blamed on a psychotic episode, exacerbated by cannabis misuse.

Jabbie attacked his 51-year-old mother at about 7.19pm on 17 May at an address in Peckham, the judge heard.

Police and paramedics were called and found Jabbie's mother had multiple stab injuries.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but survived what a Met Police spokesman called a "ferocious attack".

Jabbie had already fled the scene, but was later arrested at an address in Lewisham and charged a day after the attack.

The teenager was initially charged with attempted murder. The court accepted his lesser plea of wounding with intent.

Jabbie was remanded in custody and will be sentenced tomorrow (17 January).