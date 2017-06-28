A university student on a mixture of drink and drugs after the Parklife music festival pleaded guilty to urinating on a 72-year-old pensioner and slapping an employee at a Pret A Manger in Manchester.

Mason Hudson, 19, was given a 20-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £250 court costs and compensation. He will also undertake 250 hours of unpaid work, reports said.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the prosecutor told Manchester Magistrate's Court that the store's manager saw Hudson acting strangely around 7:15am on Monday 12 June.

He then said that the manager "heard screaming" and turned to see Hudson "urinating on an elderly female", the newspaper reported. When she ran away, Hudson continued to urinate on the floor.

The prosecutor then said that Hudson, a University of Sunderland student in his second year, slapped the store manager who promptly alerted a parked police vehicle, leading to Hudson's detention, the Sun reported.

Hudson's defence lawyer said that the teenager was "very ashamed" of the incident and had never been in this kind of trouble before. The lawyer also said that Hudson wanted to be a primary school teacher but may be "considerably" hindered by the conviction.

The chairman of the magistrates said it was a "particularly nasty, vicious and despicable act." The Sun reported that the victim, 72-year-old Janet Frazer could not be found to receive her awarded damages.