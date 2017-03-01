Someone call a priest! A young girl's selfie has gone viral after a "ghost" appeared in the background of photo taken during a family outing.

Thirteen-year-old Haley Ogletree took the photo while on a fishing trip with her mother and brother in Tifton, Georgia, but looks to have caught more than just fish. The photo shows Haley beaming in the back of a pick-up truck, with her brother, Kolton, standing in the background.

Squint to the right of him and you might just be able to make out a third figure - one which, according to mother Jessica Ogletree, was nowhere to be seen at the time. "This gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing," she wrote on Facebook.

"The only people there today were Haley, Kolton, and their grandparents Dennis and Vera Baldree."

It wasn't until the trio arrived home later that day that they noticed the phantom photobomb, which has since been shared nearly 5,000 times and received over 2.1k comments from wannabe ghostbusters on Facebook.

"Haley was going back through her pictures and saw this and needless to say freaked out and called me," Ms Ogletree said.

The reaction from Facebook has been mixed. While some users appear convinced that the photo shows a visitor from the spectral plane and have even go so far as to offer their psychic services to the family, others suggest that the photo is the result of some clever Photoshop work.

Jessica didn't offer her own opinion of what her daughter caught that day but appeared grateful for the unexpected guest either way. "I personally think it's pretty cool because today is Kolton's birthday and he caught the biggest fish he's ever caught! It looks like the man is happy for him!"

Ghost, Photoshop job, or something else? Share your thoughts with us @IBTimesUKTech.