Users of the popular Telegram messenging app may soon get a long-awaited voice calling feature, according to the company's CEO. No launch date for the feature has been revealed. The news came via a response to a query on Twitter, spotted by Venture Beat, in which CEO Pavel Durov said the app will get support for audio calls.

In an update for Telegram Desktop, with version 1.0 rolled out last week, the company added support for custom themes along with other notable features such as material design and animations. It did not provide any details regarding the voice calling feature.

In April last year the company revealed it had developed the encrypted voice calling technology some time ago but said, "we don't see it as a priority for Telegram right now."

The company noted in its FAQ section about the ability to make calls or video calls via Telegram. It wrote: "We specialize in sending messages, large media and files – and we do this better than anyone out there. There are still many things that we can revolutionize in messaging. And messaging is obviously trending at the moment, so our focus remains in that area for now."shots of calls menu although no one knew how to activate them.