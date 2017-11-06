A policeman has been stabbed in the back at a college in Edinburgh while attending an incident, according to reports. The officer was knifed in the back while trying to disarm a man carrying a weapon at Edinburgh College in West Granton Road.

The incident took place at 9.10am on 6 November and the officer's condition is not believed to be critical, although he has been taken to hospital.

In a statement reported by The Sun, Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in West Granton Road around 9.10am on Monday 6 November following a report of concern for man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others.

"An officer in attendance sustained a non life-threatening injury to his back and has been taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"A man is detained in connection with this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

