She's no stranger to showcasing her top modelling work on Instagram, and Ruby Mae didn't fail to impress her 28K and growing fan base with her latest shot over the weekend.

The 22-year-old model has been one of the main faces of e-commerce website Miss Pap's autumn/winter collection, and shared a picture from the shoot with her followers in a Kardashian-inspired outfit.

Dele Alli's girlfriend of one year could have been easily mistaken for a member of the reality TV star family in her hoody, which looked like it was made by Givenchy at first glance. She wore it with thigh-high boots, skipping out on trousers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have often been spotted wearing oversized hoodies with statement over-the-knee boots, so their off-duty style is likely the inspiration behind this shoot.

The slogan emblazoned on Ruby's sweater reads: "Give in to me/Paris" as she gave the £22 item an edge with a studded black choker and dramatic smoky eye make-up.

One fan cheekily commented on the snap: "Tell dele to never leave" as another wrote: "Gorgeous ❤️".

A third added: "Pretty x".

London-born Ruby has remained coy about her relationship with Tottenham Hotspur player Alli in recent months, despite the couple being first spotted together in early 2016.

The 5'9 star is signed to Manchester Boss Models Management and turned heads when she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi, which showcased her svelte yet curvaceous figure.

Ruby is now a regular face on high street e-commerce sites including Miss Pap, Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.

Her latest post comes as boyfriend Alli, 21, is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid, despite being contracted to Spurs until 2022, with Daniel Levy making it clear that he is not for sale at any price. Real Madrid are allegedly willing to use Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for Alli.