Telltale Games' co-founder and chief executive officer Kevin Bruner is stepping down after heading the studio since January 2015. Fellow co-founder Dan Connors will be taking over as CEO of the studio best known for its critically acclaimed Batman: The Telltale Series, The Walking Dead series and The Wolf Among Us.

Kotaku first broke the story reporting that Bruner announced his departure in a memo to employees this week.

"Today I am writing to let you know that I'll be stepping away from my position as CEO of Telltale," Bruner wrote in the email, Kotaku reports. "We've grown aggressively since Telltale's inception, and now Telltale is bigger than I ever dreamed it would be."

"There are many possible futures for Telltale, and all of them are exciting and uniquely challenging. The time has come to pass the reins to someone that can better drive Telltale to the next level and realize all the potential that is here."

Bruner said he will remain on the board of directors during the transition while Connors will take over the "day to day operations as CEO."

"Kevin has led Telltale over the past couple of years after he stepped into the CEO role for co-founder Dan Connors in 2015," creative communications head Job Stauffer told Kotaku. "With Kevin departing, Telltale is fortunate to have Dan here to step back seamlessly into the CEO role."

Bruner previously served as Telltale's CTO before taking on the role of CEO in 2015. Before TellTale, he was a lead programmer at LucasArts.

At PAX East 2017, Telltale announced that The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode 3 titled "Above the Law" will be released on 28 March.

Telltale also revealed that its upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy episodic adventure series will premiere this spring. It also unveiled the first screenshots of the game as well as its voice cast. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series will be released for PC, consoles and mobile devices.