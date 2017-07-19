Telltale has detailed its release schedule for the rest of 2017 and beyond at San Diego Comic-Con including one game that leaked less than 24 hours ago, a notable series finale, and a big surprise. You can watch Telltale's "Summer 2017 Update" event in the video above.

The first is a five-part follow-up to its Batman series subtitled "The Enemy Within" which debuts on 8 August on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via digital download. A boxed release for consoles and a mobile version for iOS and Android devices has also been confirmed.

The first episode is dubbed "The Enigma", which, as you may have guessed from the title, stars long-time Batman villain The Riddler. "In this latest chapter, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles," said Telltale in a press release.

"The Riddler has returned to terrorise Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions."

The second game announced at SDCC brings a close to the series that arguably drove much of Telltale's success when it started back in 2012. That series is, of course, The Walking Dead.

Tentatively named The Walking Dead: The Final Season, the fourth and final set of zombie-heavy episodes brings the story's focus back to fan favourite character Clementine. The Final Season is set to launch in 2018 for consoles, PC and mobile.

And finally, in a move that suggests Telltale likes to tease us after all, the studio confirmed that a sequel is in the works for its cult classic series, The Wolf Among Us - yes, just a day after one of its employees played down fan hopes. Crafty.

Loosely penciled for a 2018 release window (again on all the usual platforms), the untitled second season promises to "begin a fresh story arc for its returning cast of characters, featuring the return of Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White."