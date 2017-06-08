A jury in Tennessee, US, has found a man guilty of impregnating a child twice. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child when she was 10 and 11.

Each count of rape carries a punishment of between 25 and 40 years in prison, local media reported. Prosecutors are asking for the maximum penalty of 80 years without the possibility of being granted parole.

"There are not enough years in prison Brady can serve to repair the damage that has been done," said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

"However, I trust that the sentence in this case will ensure that Brady is never again able to harm a child."

It is believed Brady started dating a family member of the victim in 2007, when the child was aged seven. He then began sexually harassing the girl who, at the age of 10, became pregnant for the first time.

At the age of 11, the child became pregnant again. In both cases, fetal DNA matched Bradys' DNA. It is not clear whether the child interrupted the pregnancies.

Brady admitted to having sex with the child. Sentencing is scheduled for 20 July.