Andy Murray has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2017 Miami Open Masters after suffering an injury to his right elbow.

The world number one was expected to take part in the event that commences on 20 March, however, the latest setback means Murray will not be able to add to the Miami titles he won in 2009 and 2013.

"Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami," Murray said in a short statement. "Apologies to the fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season."

The official Twitter account of the tournament also wished him a quick recovery: "We wish @andy_murray a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court very soon."

World number 136 Taylor Fritz is expected to replace Murray, as the latter could return to action in next month's Davis Cup quarter-final against France on 7 April.

The Scot has had a mixed 2017 as he started off the year by losing the Qatar Open final to Novak Djokovic, before being knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round against Germany's Mischa Zverev.

He then bounced back by winning his first Dubai title on 4 March, defeating Fernando Verdasco in the final in straight sets. However, he was unable to reverse his horrible form at Indian Wells as he crashed out of the tournament after losing to world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in his opening match.

Meanwhile, Djokovic – who has won five out of the last six Miami titles – may also be a doubt for the event, although the former world number one will be looking to add to his record 30 Masters 1,000 titles, having recently claimed that he values them as much as Grand Slams.