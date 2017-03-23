Andy Murray has returned to his main base in Surrey as he is set to undergo several tests on the right elbow injury problem that forced him to withdraw from the Miami Masters.

The world number one suffered an upset when he lost to Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the second round of the Indian Wells tournament. He was on course to take part in the Miami Masters, but a scan taken last week suggested that he should withdraw. He now joins Novak Djokovic on the sidelines after the latter also pulled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

According to the Telegraph, the 29-year-old will seek expert opinion on his latest injury setback, while he is also believed to be under the weather and has been advised a week's rest. Great Britain take on France in the Davis Cup quarter-final clash and it is unlikely that Murray will be involved in Rouen.

Murray, who was diagnosed with shingles following his exit from the 2017 Australian Open, has a very slim chance of making it to Leon Smith's side. Smith, however, has advised the 2016 Wimbledon winner not to rush back from injury and instead focus on returning for the clay season.

"Having an injury right now – whether it's Andy or some of the French guys, like Tsonga, Monfils or Gasquet – does throw up the question of whether you try to rush back or do you look ahead?" Smith explained, as quoted by the Telegraph.

"I would urge Andy to look ahead to the clay season. I don't know whether it is a race [to be fit], but it probably is. Still, it's only a stone's throw across the water, and it's not as if it's a surface he doesn't want to get ready for. At the end of the week we'll have more info."