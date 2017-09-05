Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova are madly in love, but that does not mean they are a perfect couple. In an upcoming episode of Channel 4's Married to a Celebrity: The Survival Guide, the former tennis star and her wife of two years opened up about the things that drive them crazy about their partner.

"When we were getting married, do you remember what you promised? The social media, the Twitter would not be part of our family," the 45-year-old former Russian beauty queen says. "When I see you on the Twitter, on the social media all the time, my romantic thing goes down."

"[I promised] Twitter wouldn't be part of our family," the sports legend said. However, the 60-year-old sports legend also mentioned one annoying habit of her better half. "Julia gets on my case a lot more than I think she ought to. Too many things bother her, is what bothers me about her ... Can I just go 24 hours without you picking on something that I do. Just 24 hours, just give me one day," she added.

The couple started dating in 2006 and Navratilova, who came out as gay in 1981, proposed to her on live TV in 2014. After almost a year of their very public and romantic proposal, they got married in 2015. However, they still can't stop gushing about their very first meeting which took place 17 years ago.

"I was at a club with some friends, a gay bar in Paris. We're sitting here, we're dancing and then we sit down and then there's this gorgeous woman standing at the bar and she's like ... looking at me," the nine-time Wimbledon champion says.

But her wife Julia still complains that there is lack of romance in their life and blames it on the former tennis ace. "I only get flowers once a year for my birthday. You're not romantic enough. 'I would like you to be more romantic, take me out to dinner, and surprise me with a nice meal," she added.