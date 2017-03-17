Despite claims of her agent, Maria Sharapova is yet to receive a wild card offer for any of the upcoming British grass-court events, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has confirmed.

The former world number one's 15-month doping ban ends in April and the Russian tennis star has received a few wild card offers for tournaments — which has been hotly debated by current and former players.

The 29-year-old is expected to play at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany which begins on 24 April, and has also been guaranteed slots at the Mutua Madrid Open and Italian Open, both of which take place in May.

There has also been talk of Sharapova being granted a wild card for the upcoming British grass-court events.

If the 29-year-old reaches two semi-finals of the three events that she has received a wild card for, she will then automatically earn a place in the pre-Wimbledon events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne as well as the Wimbledon tournament.

However, if she fails to achieve the target, she could still be offered a wild card for all British events. Sharapova's agent, Max Eisenbud recently claimed: "Every WTA tournament called me, every single one."

However, the LTA – who run the pre-Wimbledon events – promptly responded: "We have not made any offer, formally or proactively, to any player with regard to our summer events."

As of now, the All England Club will await Sharapova's results in the tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome before taking a decision on her entry to Wimbledon, for which the deadline is 22 May.