Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to withdraw from the Miami Open as he is currently suffering from an elbow injury.

The world number two will not be able to defend his Miami crown as he joins Andy Murray on the sidelines, who withdrew from the tournament having also suffered an elbow injury.

"My doctor has strongly advised against play because my elbow injury, that I keep carrying on for months, got worse in the past week," Djokovic said as quoted on BBC.

"I will do everything in my power to recover and do all the necessary therapy to be able to return on court as soon as possible."

The Serb has not had the best 2017 so far as despite beating Murray in the final of the Qatar Open, Djokovic was knocked out in a shock upset in the second round of the Australian Open by wild card Denis Istomin.

The 30-year-old then crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open to Nick Kyrgios before losing to the Australian once again in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, recently won by Roger Federer.

As a result of his withdrawal, Djokovic — who has won five out of the last six Miami Open titles — will remain second in the world rankings as he will lose the points he earned from winning the event last year.

Murray will now extend his lead over Djokovic to 3,090 points; however the deficit could be more than 4,045 points by the beginning of April.