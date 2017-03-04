Fernando Verdasco has revealed that he is really getting tired of the constant questions about Rafael Nadal during every interview. The Spaniard has been under the spotlight in recent weeks owing to his brilliant run at the Australian Open and the shock announcement about his long-time coach Toni Nadal quitting his role as his head coach after the end of the current campaign.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion cut short his 2016 season in October owing wrist injury problems and only made his return to action on the ATP Tour in 2017. Nadal surprised himself and many others by making the finals of the Australian Open beating several higher ranked players only to lose to long-time rival Roger Federer.

It was after the first Grand Slam of the year that his long time coach and uncle Toni decided to announce that he will be leaving his post as Nadal's head coachfrom 2018 handing over the reins to Carlos Moya. The announcement to end one of the most successful partnerships in tennis came as a shock to the tennis community and in the aftermath a lot of the players, who have been on tour with the 'king of clay' have been asked about their opinions on the same.

"They already asked me this question, and, yeah, at the end, they are always asking me about Nadal," Verdasco said, as quoted by tennisworldusa.org. "And I really love him, but it's really tiring. I know that it's Nadal, but whatever decisions they have to make, it's their decision. Maybe it's the best for them."

Verdasco is currently playing at the Dubai Tennis Chamionships and beat Robin Haase on Friday to make the final, where he will face world number one Andy Murray. The former world number seven is aware of the task in front of him on Sunday, especially after the Scot showed that there is always a way back after he saved seven match points to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarter-finals.

"You know how is Andy. He has not seven lives; he has 700 lives. That's why he's No 1 in the world, of course," the Spaniard added.