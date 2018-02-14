Former world number one Boris Becker believes youngsters in tennis today can learn from the example of Andy Murray.

Despite playing in a generation featuring the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, all of whom have won a combined 47 Grand Slam titles, Murray has still managed to find success in the sport.

With three Grand Slam titles, 45 career titles, two Olympic gold medals as well as becoming and ending the year as the world number one for the first time in his career in 2016, the Briton has established himself as one of the best in the game with his inclusion in the "Big Four" owing to his various achievements.

And according to Becker, Murray would have probably won more Grand Slam titles if he was playing in a different era.

"[Andy Murray is] one of the best, for sure," Becker told Tennis365.

"In another era, maybe he would have more Grand Slam titles to confirm his quality, but this is a challenging time in tennis."

While Murray is one of the more successful players today, it took him a while to win the biggest honours and receive the recognition he currently has.

The 30-year-old would lose his first four Grand Slam finals before finally emerging victorious in the 2012 US Open final where he beat Djokovic in five sets.

He would defeat Djokovic again to win Wimbledon a year later before a further three Grand Slam final losses led to his second Wimbledon crown in 2016 when he beat Milos Raonic in straight sets.

A spectacular 26 game unbeaten run in the second half of 2016 also saw him end the year at the summit of the ATP tennis rankings and Becker believes the qualities Murray has shown to succeed is something that can be followed by the kids coming through today.

"His drive, his passion, his desire to get the best from himself is exceptional," Becker explained.

"He has the right attitude to succeed and many of the kids coming through could learn from him."

Meanwhile, Murray is still recovering from hip surgery as his inactivity since his quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in July of last year has seen him drop out of the top 20 for the first time since 2008.

The Glasgow native, however, expects to be fully fit by the start of the grass-court season.