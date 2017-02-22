Once again Chris Brown has become the centre of controversy for his violent altercations. After the rapper's ex Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against him following alleged death threats and physical assault claims, a new report says that the model is spending time away from her own home.

According to Hollywood Life, Tran is "terrified" that her former partner would do something "terrible" now that she has taken the legal course to keep him away.

"Kae is definitely terrified about what Chris will do now," a source told Hollywood Life. "She knows he can snap and do something terrible. She's not even staying at home now she's so scared, so instead, she's staying at friends until things die down."

The 28-year-old model made some explosive claims about Brown in the court filing obtained by TMZ.

The R&B sensation had reportedly "threatened to shoot" his ex-girlfriend and "take her out" after abusing her in the past. Tran also claimed that the Royalty artist had "punched" her in the stomach and pushed her "down the stairs".

Following Tran's restraining order, Brown took to social media to respond to the accusations made against him. In a casual Instagram video, the rapper asked his fans to ignore "all this b******t."

He says, "make sure y'all don't be listening to all this b******t man. I don't know what the f**k they're talking about. Don't believe all that b******t, bro." While the video message was subtle, Brown's follow-up post worried fans as he shared an animated photo of fictional serial killer Jason Voorhees on the picture-sharing site.

This is, however, not the first time that the rapper has been accused of violent outbursts. In 2009, the Party hitmaker stirred quite a controversy when he admitted to attacking his then ex-girlfriend Rihanna after a Grammy party.

After things cooled off between him and Rihanna, Brown was linked to the American model-cum-actress until Tran too decided to part ways in 2014. The pair's relationship hit a serious roadblock when the model discovered that Brown had fathered a child, Royalty, with fellow model Nia Guzman.

"One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me," Tran had tweeted in 2015 making her split from Brown public.