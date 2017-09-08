Terrifying footage has emerged showing the destruction caused by the huge 8.1 magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Chiapas in southern Mexico.

At least five people, including two children, are known to have died during during the massive quake, which was so powerful its tremors were felt in the capital Mexico City more than 500 miles (800km) away.

Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto said the earthquake is the biggest seen in the country for a century and warned an aftershock as strong as 7.2 could still hit.

Footage showing buildings violently swaying during the quake has begun to emerge, including the interior of a McDonalds in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, which suffered severe damage, and a house believed to be in Oaxaca shaking.

A clip also shows the Angel of Independence monument (Monumento a la Independencia) located in downtown Mexico City shaking as a result of the quake, despite being several hundred miles away from the epicentre in the southwest of the town of Pijijiapan.

The earthquake, believed to be more powerful than the one that killed thousands in and destroyed large parts of Mexico City in 1985, also triggered Tsunami warnings.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, waves measuring more than three metres above tide levels are expected to hit the country's coast. Waves measuring one metre (3.3 ft) above the tide level have already been measured off Salina Cruz.

Countries including Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala could see waves of one metre or less, while Hawaii and the western and South Pacific are not believed to be in any danger.