A jogger has been filmed appearing to shove a woman in front of an oncoming bus while on a run in south-west London.

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment the 33-year-old victim was knocked into the road and narrowly misses being hit by a bus while walking across Putney Bridge on the morning of 5 May.

The woman was on the bridge on the east side heading towards Putney Bridge Tube Station when a male jogger running past her appeared to push her over into the road. The dramatic footage shows a double-decker bus managing to swerve out the way and barely avoid a tragic collision.

The bus stopped and some passengers got off and attended to the victim, who received minor injuries.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge. The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

Police have released the footage of the incident as part of an appeal for the jogger and any other witnesses to come forward

The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

"We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.