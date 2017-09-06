Shocking footage showing a van driver purposely ramming head-on into a police car during a high-speed chase in Salford, Greater Manchester, has been released.

The incident occurred while officers in an unmarked car were patrolling the area around 3:15am on 5 September when they came across a Ford Transit with fake license plates.

After the officers gestured for the driver to pull over, the suspect drove off at speed and police began to pursue.

During the chase, the van driver slammed the brakes several times in an attempt to make the patrol car crash into the back of it.

Eventually, the driver turned around and drove towards the police car at high speed, crashing straight into it. The attack left the two officers in the patrol car needing hospital treatment and they will be unable to continue their usual duties for some time.

A 21-year-old woman, believed to have been the passenger in the van, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, however police are still searching for the male driver of the van. Officers have released an image of the man they believe is the van driver as part of the investigation.

Sergeant Danny Kabal of GMP's Specialist Operations Team said: "The driver of the white Transit van intended on doing some serious damage and didn't care if he was putting innocent lives at risk.

"The van was used as a weapon against police officers, who are only there to keep the streets of Greater Manchester safe.

"Thankfully, the officers involved will recover from their injuries, and no members of the public were caught up in the incident, but we could have been dealing with an entirely different situation. We have arrested a woman but we are still searching for the man who was the driver of the vehicle.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have any information about who this man is, to get in touch with us. Anyone who thinks it is okay to use a van as a weapon against anyone needs removing from the streets and bringing to justice and we won't stop until we find this man."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5351, alternatively call 101 quoting the reference number 176 of 5/9/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.